All The Dead Voices

My memoir, All The Dead Voices, was published in 2002 but has been out of print for some years. It was launched in Culturlann by the then Mayor of Belfast, Alex Maskey, and there was a large crowd in attendance. However, just before the launch, when the representatives of Mercier Press opened the boxes of books sent up from the Dublin warehouse they discovered that the printer had sent the wrong book! We managed to get some copies from a variety of bookshops in Belfast but still there was not enough to go around.

Anyway, it is now available for downloading for free as a PDF document, here.

“These accounts are honest and plain in their language but simple and effective as they convey the weight of sorrow that is inherent in the human condition”

– Fortnight