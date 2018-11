BBC – The Arts Show Interview

A few weeks ago I was interviewed by Marie-Louise Muir, the main presenter on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Arts Show. We met below the Quakers Cottage on Black Mountain where several scenes from my novel, The Wrong Man, are set.

The ten minute interview can be heard here – Danny Morrison Arts Show Interview MAIN

I shall be reading from my novel at Cassidy’s Bar, Antrim Road, on Friday 7th December, beginning 7.30pm, which will include being interviewed by veteran republican Joe Austin, followed by a Q & A.