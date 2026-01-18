Audio Clip – THE WRONG MAN

Hoking through an old box in the loft yesterday I came across a CD. It was an audio recording of my play, ‘The Wrong Man’, made during rehearsals in Hammersmith, before the play was performed at the Pleasance Theatre in London in March, 2005 (it was also performed in Belfast twice, in Dublin and at the Edinburgh Fringe). I had adapted the play from my 1997 novel The Wrong Man, half of which was written in jail.

The play was directed by Sarah Tipple and the cast was Tony Devlin, Chris Patrick Simpson, Nuala McGreevy, Brendan Mackey, Liam McMahon and Chantelle Moore.

Both book and play received very favourable reviews.

The novel was republished with a new cover in 2018 and is widely available. Here is a link to the first four minutes of the stage play –