Interview with Belfast Telegraph

Following the publication of my memoir, All The Dead Voices, I did a wide-ranging interview with Ciarán Dunbar for the Belfast Telegraph podcast which went online today (1 December, 2025).

We discussed my upbringing, my days as a republican activist and imprisonment, the 1981 hunger strike, the slogan ‘the Armalite and the ballot box’, my surviving attempts on my life, friends who died during the conflict, my enduring friendship with Gerry Adams, the prospect of a border referendum, and reconciliation with unionists and those who consider themselves British.

It can be accessed here.