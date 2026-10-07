McCoubrey of Portadown

Mark McCaffery’s 2024 novel captures a moment in time: we see life in Garvaghy Road and the Tunnel in Portadown through the eyes of twelve-year-old Barry-Joe McCoubrey, beginning in 1971. On top of the challenges of growing adolescence Barry-Joe suddenly discovers rules of conduct and a pecking order to the world in which he and his community (a minority in the unionist town) live. Sectarian rules of conduct to which even his best friend Peter, a young Protestant is, sadly, also inescapably subject.

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In this extract, McCoubrey’s home faces attack.

He stares blankly at her when she tells him about the threatened Tartan attack and he slowly takes another slurp from his cup, like Jimmy Stewart assessing the situation. Then he asks her to go over it again so that he fully understands the background.

‘I blame that kern Paisley . . . comin’ down here and windin’ the people up and then bailin’ out when his dirty work has been done. You heard him with your own ears. “This is a Protestant town for a Protestant people.” When his own side hears that type of thing is it any wonder they decide to go on the rampage?’ He bites a chunk from his Paris bun and continues talking with a full mouth. ‘I wonder what Ted Harbinson thinks of it all. I can’t see him takin’ too kindly to anybody tellin’ him to get out of his own house.’

We proceed to the sitting room. At the bottom of the street a lone figure stands in the middle of the road, hurley bat in hand. He’s wearing a long raincoat even though it’s one of the best nights of the year. It’s Mr McCall, a quiet schoolteacher who has a harelip. Now and then, he prods the ground with his stick as if he’s checking its sturdiness. His chest is out. Any invaders will have to get past him first. McCall’s an unlikely hero, sort of private and serious. He still lives with his ma even though he’s over thirty and gets narky if a football lands in his garden. Soon, a few more Catholic neighbours crawl out of the woodwork and drift towards him. Now we’ve got the makings of a street defence force. I’m old enough to get involved in this. On the way out behind my da I tell my ma to keep everyone away from the windows. I might as well talk to the wall. She’s gazing at us as we approach the ragged group outside McCall’s.

The atmosphere is subdued. A few nods and quiet hellos are exchanged. Someone says that he was enjoying his dinner and watching Crossroads and that he hopes the Tartan Gang don’t take long as there’s another programme he wants to watch later. My da is leaning against someone’s car, smoking and listening while one of our neighbours speaks seriously with him. I can tell that they’re worried. Some children have gathered boxes of bottles and stacked them under the bumper of McCall’s car. An upstairs window opens and Johnny Creally pokes his head out before producing a shotgun. He’s laughing. Someone grabs his hair and drags him back inside the room, closing the window with a bang. I feel both scared and elated.

I’m afraid because I know that this is for real. Delighted because I know that Johnny Creally’s older brother would use that shotgun if he had to. I’ve seen him out hunting in the fields, rifle slung over his shoulder, preying on rabbits or pheasants, anything that moves. And if anything does move within view, he’s quick on the draw. He hates to miss and on the rare occasions this happens we young ones know that it’s best to fade out, to make ourselves scarce. Even though he kills animals, Creally’s brother prefers them to people. I know that, but the Tartans don’t.

I catch my da’s gaze and he gives me a knowing look. There’s no attempt to chase me home. This time I have a role to play. I’m accepted. Suddenly, a car swings around the corner and stops behind us. Two guys in bomber jackets get out and approach. They babble to my Uncle Ted and some older men, including my da. Then they drive off as suddenly as they arrived. I notice a look of disappointment on the face of some of the men. My father is smiling, wryly. It usually means that he’s feeling either cynical or disgusted.

We hear a Lambeg drum. The sound feels more threatening as the drum gets closer. Then it stops. A weird, muffled silence ensues before the first cluster of denim-clad youths is visible. Some have covered their faces with red tartan scarves. Others don’t care and walk forward casually as if they own the street. The stream of people advances until the bend section of the road, just a few yards from our house is thronged with a gang of about one hundred. I pray that my ma has closed the Venetian blinds and that Ben and Lona are safe from the windows. Why did we all gather outside McCall’s house anyway? There are several Catholic homes before his, for goodness sake. Are we expecting the Tartan Gang to simply ignore them? What’s going on?

The chants begin: ‘Fenians out! Fenians out! Fenian bastards out!’

There are mostly men, with a smattering of women and children in their ranks.

‘Fuck the Pope and the Virgin Mary.’

They’ve edged forward and are now precisely outside our house. I look at my da.

‘They’re outside our bloody house.’

No reply.

‘Jesus, what are we goin’ to do?’

No one answers. McCall flexes his arm and swipes his hurley bat through the air. A few of the older boys tighten their belts. One of them strokes his chin endlessly. Malachy Madden buttons his duffle coat and the man my da was talking to blows his nose. Glass clinks as bottles are emptied from a large cardboard box. One by one, people lift some.

‘This is it!’ shouts someone, seeing that the snarling Tartan Gang is barely twenty yards away. ‘This is it, boys!’

They move towards us in slow motion. Some of them are quiet, others mouthing obscenities. I can see the hatred in their bulging eyes. Crystal clear.

‘Fenian bastards, dirty Fenian bastards! You were told to leave, but yous wouldn’t listen, ye Fenian scum!’

The ringleaders are tall boys wearing buttoned Wrangler jackets and Skinners. They’re walking towards us. I’m hidden behind our group, waiting for the charge to begin. I spot a boy I know from football, Ivan Rowntree. He’s at the back of the mob, wearing his royal blue Rangers top. Ivan is a wimp on the football field, so I’m amazed. If I were him, I’d get offside.

There’s no charge. Instead, a volley of bottles and stones rain down upon us. We see them travelling through the air and turn away. Malachy Madden uses his duffle coat as protection. Instantaneously, we reply. I throw my bottle extra hard in case I decapitate one of us. A few of them scatter when they hear the sound of broken glass but the rest keep coming, trotting but still not running. Whoosh! McCall’s hurley bat thuds into someone’s jaw and I jump backwards in shock. I see a Wrangler jacket with a person inside it, writhing on the ground. Bottles and bricks rain down. At least six of us are hit, including my da. Blood is trickling from the side of his head. It’s a free for all, hand-to-hand, fist-to-fist. The road is narrow, so they can’t easily surround us. Only about thirty of the tartans are game, driven on by bitterness and pure hatred. The majority hang back, yelling and threatening. They throw stones through a few windows and retreat. I feel a terrible thud on the back of my head and turn to face a wild animal.

‘Fenian fucker! You little Fenian cunt!’ His fists are raised as if he’s waiting for my reaction.

Time stands still… then I thrust towards him at speed. Fist and boot at the same time, and again and again. The few early successful hits charge my adrenaline and I kick him into someone’s garden. Then I become vicious, treating him like someone here to kill me. I pause for breath and realise I’m standing in McCall’s rose garden. I’ve no energy left so I step back onto the street behind the unabated mass brawl. The road is littered with bodies and blood stains are visible on the black tarmac. I search out my da. He’s grabbing a teenager by the hair and kneeing him in the face. I want to help but I’m knackered. Most of the Tartan Gang are mere spectators. A few of them make a sudden charge and land a few digs before trying to retreat.

Some succeed. Others don’t. I see a bottle being smashed on someone’s head. Is it one of our heads or one of theirs? How is this going to end? I look for inspiration at Creally’s window and see it. A rifle barrel appears and an almighty cracking sound rips through the street. I duck and cover my head. Another thunderous crack! I shut my eyes and pray we’ll come out of this alive. I can hear a dull commotion around me. Peering through my fingertips, I watch the Tartan Gang scattering. The guy I left in McCall’s garden escapes behind us. We see him hobbling and someone fires a stone that misses but no one tries to catch him.

I notice some of them charging through our front garden without stopping and feel elated. Luckily, we don’t have any roses. Soon our group are unopposed in the street. McCall emerges with a bloody mouth and retrieves his hurley stick from the side of the road. He’s panting and smiling and mutters something, causing blood to seep from his mouth. Wiping the blood on the sleeve of his raincoat he exchanges a few more words with the older men. Then, as he ambles up his driveway he examines his rose bed. He shakes his head and wipes his mouth once more.