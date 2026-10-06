Talkback Interview with Samuel Thompson

Greenisland Press author, Samuel Thompson, was interviewed for twenty minutes today (6 October) about his second novel, The Birthday Boys, and explains how it came to be published by Danny Morrison. His first novel Nights in Armour had been brought to publication with the help of former unionist leader and First Minister, David Trimble.

In the interview Samuel, who was in the RUC for twenty-eight years, speaks about how he wrote his second novel, life after he left the police, and the themes he deals with in his novel. The interview can be heard here.