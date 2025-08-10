TARAT HARRAH – Warrior of Tara

Greenisland Press is proud to publish Martin Taylor’s young adult book, Tarat, a story about a young boy growing up in Ireland, while living in Tara with his parents. Tara is a place that is steeped in Irish folklore, a place where the High Kings of Ireland sat and ruled the land for thousands of years. With an unforeseeable twist of fate, Tarat’s life was about to dramatically change forever.

‘FANTASY, myths and legends are the dreams of every boy and girl and, if we’re truthful to ourselves as grown-ups, we still hunger at times for the youth that lies deep within all of us. When we eventually have children of our own there’s nothing more rewarding than passing on the stories that we heard or read about while a child, the joy of being young and full of adventure and wonderment. Those bedtime stories that our parents would patiently read to us told stories of great warriors from all parts of the world. Now, in this new age in which we live, we have so much more access to vast amounts of books than ever before, along with films about those superheroes that we read about in comic books. In school we were taught about the warriors that battled with the villains in each of our country’s folklore—in my own case it was the great warriors, Cú Chulainn, Brian Ború and many others.’

Martin Taylor, from Belfast, has lived in Galway with his family for over forty years. He is a singer/songwriter and is known for his work in the country music industry. His many songs and videos are available on YouTube, Spotify, ReverbNation and Soundcloud. The inspiration for writing Tarat Harrah came from his love of Celtic mythology and the rich history of the Celtic warriors of Ireland.

