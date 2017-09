Just received the clar for this August’s Féile na bhFlaitheartach 2017. The theme this year is ‘The O’Flahertys, Ireland and the Russian Revolution’. The programme has a great cover! A facsimile of the novel The Informer which was published in Moscow and Leningrad in 1927!

