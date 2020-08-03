Cauvery Madhavan In Person

My ‘Scribes’ interview for this year’s virtual Féile an Phobail with author Cauvery Madhavan is now available on YouTube here.

Cauvery has written three novels – Paddy Indian, The Uncoupling and her latest The Tainted, released in May 2020, has received rave reviews. It is a tragic love story which begins in 1920 at the time of the real life Connaught Rangers Mutiny in India when Irish soldiers of the British army learn of the atrocities of the Black and Tans back in Ireland.

But it is more than that and examines issues of race, exploitation and prejudice. Cauvery, from India, moved to Ireland thirty three years ago. She lives with her husband and three children in County Kildare.