Award-winning writer and playwright Hugo Hamilton has praised this first novel from Caoilte Breatnach. Hugo wrote:

‘Longlines is a powerful encounter with recent Irish history. A thrilling novel of escape and redemption. An IRA man on the run from the past returns to Ireland to get involved in the peace process. In beautifully crafted prose, it tells the story of the Northern Troubles and the collective change of heart in which a country moves from its violent past into a place of hope and optimism. A fantastic read and a huge achievement. I loved the character envying the grass growing, along with so many other wonderful observations.’