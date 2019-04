The War Over Our Heads

Dan Dowling is a member of Shannonwatch, a group of peace and human rights activists and monitors, who hold monthly protest vigils at Shannon airport against the use of that airport for rendition-linked flights by the US military and for stopovers on their way to wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. They are also demanding that the Irish government ministers answer questions about the use of Shannon by foreign powers.

In 2017 he and another peace activist, Dr Edward Hogan, a former army commandant and UN peace keeper, were charged with allegedly writing graffiti on a US warplane at Shannon Airport. After his arrest Horgan had handed to Gardaí at Shannon thirty-five pages of a list of 1,000 children killed in conflicts involving the US in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

“The total list, unfortunately, is one million children since 1991. If you want my motivation, it is the killing of children in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen.”

Recently, two elderly former US servicemen were arrested and imprisoned for thirteen days in Limerick Prison. Ken Mayers, aged eighty-two, and Tarak Kauff, aged seventy-seven, were later released on €5,000 bail posted by Edward Horgan. The two men, who are members of Veterans for Peace, are accused of breaching security at Shannon Airport on St Patrick’s Day, unlawful trespass and causing €2,500 worth of damage to the perimeter fence.

Belfast International Airport is also being used by the US military with four C-130s seen there as recently as 28th February. This post lists archived flight paths of military planes and planes on contract to the military landing in Ireland from February 28th, 2019 to March 19th, 2019.

At Shannon the majority of planes landing are Omni Air International Boeing 767s and 777s on contract to the US Military. Between February 28th to March 7th a Boeing US Navy C-40 and a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III also landed at Shannon.

A Boeing 777 can carry three hundred and eighty soldiers. A Boeing 767 can carry two hundred and forty soldiers. A US Navy C-40 cargo plane is the military version of a Boeing 737 with a capacity for seventy soldiers and cargo.

At Aldergrove fleets of Hercules C-130s were recorded landing.

The Hercules C-130 looks very similar to the AC-130 which is featured in a psychotic tweet by the US Department of Defence, boasting about it being “an angel of death”

Her-cu-les, Her-cu-les!

You don’t want to be on the receiving end of this gunship, aka the Angel of Death. pic.twitter.com/r5sN6c7g4I — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) February 28, 2018

This photo of four C-130s at Shannon is what would have been seen at Aldergrove on February 28th, 2019.

FEBRUARY 28th



AE11FA

US Navy Boeing C-40

Middle East to Shannon

N225AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Colorado Springs Municipal to Shannon

Shannon to Kuwait

N342AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Shannon to Halsey Field North Island Naval Air Station San Diego California

N477AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Kuwait

N819AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 777 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Kuwait to Shannon

Shannon to Campbell Army Air Field Fort Campbell Kentucky

AE1440

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-J

Belfast to Naples

AE1162

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-J

Belfast to Naples

AE1533

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-J

Belfast to Athens

AE1534

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-J

Belfast to Athens

MARCH 1st

AD1149

USAF C-146A (rapid, intra-theater mobility for special operations forces)

Keflavík Iceland to Shannon

N207AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Shannon to Robert Grey Army Airfield Fort Hood Killen Texas

N225AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Sal Cape Verde

N342AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Bangor International Airport Maine to Shannon

Shannon to Kuwait

N477AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Al Udeid Air Force Base Doha Qatar to Shannon

Shannon to Biggs Army Airfield Fort Bliss El Paso Texas

N846AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 777 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Kuwait to Shannon

Shannon to Robert Grey Army Airfield Fort Hood Killen Texas

MARCH 2nd

ADFE89

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Middle East to Belfast

AE0310

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Middle East to Belfast

N342AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 777 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Kuwait to Shannon

Shannon to Biggs Army Airfield Fort Bliss El Paso Texas

MARCH 3rd

ADFE84

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Middle East to Belfast

AE032D

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Middle East to Belfast

N225AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Colorado Springs Municipal Airport to Shannon

MARCH 4th

ADFDBE

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Middle East to Belfast

ADFE83

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Middle East to Belfast

AE030A

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Middle East to Belfast

AE0323

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Middle East to Belfast

ADFE89

Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Belfast to USA

AE0310

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Belfast to USA

AD1149

United States Air Force C-146A Wolfhound

Shannon to Middle East

N207AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Kuwait

Al Udeid Air Force Base Doha Qatar to Shannon

N225AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Kuwait

N351AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Colorado Springs Municipal to Shannon

N378AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Shannon to Dallas-Fort Worth International

N477AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Biggs Army Airfield Fort Bliss El Paso Texas to Shannon

Shannon to Kuwait

MARCH 5th

AE20C8

USA Boeing C-17A Globemaster III

Middle East to Shannon to USA

AE032D

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Belfast to USA

N207AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Shannon to Biggs Army Airfield Fort Bliss El Paso Texas

N225AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Al Udeid Air Force Base Doha Qatar to Shannon

Shannon to Bangor International Airport Maine

N351AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Kuwait

N477AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Kuwait to Shannon

Shannon to Campbell Army Air Field Fort Campbell Kentucky

MARCH 6th

ADFDBE

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Belfast to USA

ADFE83

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Belfast to USA

AE030A

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Belfast to USA

AE0323

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Belfast to USA

N207AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Baltimore to Shannon

N351AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Shannon to Bangor International Airport Maine

N819AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Biggs Army Airfield Fort Bliss El Paso Texas to Shannon

Shannon to Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

MARCH 7th

N207AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Kuwait

Kuwait to Shannon

N225AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Biggs Army Airfield Fort Bliss El Paso Texas to Shannon

N351AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Dallas-Fort Worth International to Shannon

N819AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 777 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Al Udeid Air Base Doha Qatar to Shannon

MARCH 8th

N207AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Shannon to Robert Grey Army Airfield Fort Hood Killen Texas

N225AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

N351AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Kuwait

N378X

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Colorado to Shannon

N819AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 777

Shannon to Hulburt Field Eglin Air Force Base Florida

MARCH 9th

C2B599

Canadian Military Lockheed Hercules CC-130J-30

Toronto to Belfast

N207AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Pope Army Airfield Fort Bragg North Carolina to Shannon

Shannon to Kuwait

N225AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Shannon to Dallas

N378AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Nuremberg to Shannon

Shannon to Robert Grey Army Airfield Fort Hood Killen Texas

N477AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Biggs Army Airfield Fort Bliss El Paso Texas to Shannon

N819AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Camp Lemonnier Djibouti to Shannon

MARCH 10th

AE5718

USA Navy Boeing C-40

Shannon to Middle East

AE04DA

USA Navy Boeing C-40

Middle East to Belfast

N207AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Al Udeid Air Force Base Doha Qatar to Shannon

N378AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Shannon to Robert Grey Army Airfield Fort Hood Killen Texas

N477AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

MARCH 11th

C2B599

Canadian Military Lockheed CC-130J-30 Hercules

Belfast to Brussels to Riga

N207AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Shannon to Bangor International Airport Maine

N351AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Pope Army Airfield Fort Bragg North Carolina to Shannon

N477AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Athens to Shannon

Shannon to Bangor International Airport Maine

N819AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Biggs Army Airfield Fort Bliss El Paso Texas to Shannon

MARCH 12th

AE04DA

USA Navy Boeing C-40

Belfast to Jacksonville Florida

AE1167

USA Navy Boeing C-40

Mid East to Belfast Washington

N351AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Kuwait

Kuwait to Shannon

N819AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

MARCH 13th

C2B599

Canadian Military Lockheed Hercules CC-130J-30

Riga to Brussels to Belfast

N351AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Shannon to Dallas

N819AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 777 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Camp Lemonnier Djibouti to Shannon

Shannon to Biggs Army Airfield Fort Bliss El Paso Texas

MARCH 14th

C2B599

Canadian Military Lockheed Hercules CC-130J-30

Belfast to Toronto

N225AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Campbell Army Air Field Fort Campbell Kentucky to Shannon

MARCH 15th

N225AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

AE1167

USA Navy Boeing C-40

Middle East to Shannon

MARCH 16th

ADFEBA

United States Air Force Boeing C-32A

Kansas to Shannon to Tel Aviv

N225AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Camp Lemonnier Djibouti to Shannon

Shannon to Biggs Army Airfield Fort Bliss El Paso Texas

N351AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Eielson Airforce Base Fairbanks Alaska to Shannon

MARCH 17th

ADFE84

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Belfast to Minneapolis

AE4AF5

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-J

Ramstein to Belfast to Florida

AE02DA

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Poznań Poland to Belfast to Boston USA

AE02EC

USA Lockheed Hercules C-130-H

Poznań Poland to Belfast to Boston USA

AE07E3

USA McDonnell Douglas C-17A Globemaster III

Ramstein to Belfast

AE143A

US Marines Cesena C560

Belfast to Keflavík Iceland

N207AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point North Carolina to Shannon

N351AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Kuwait

Kuwait to Shannon

N378AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Bangor International Airport Maine to Shannon

N819AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 777

March Air Reserve Base Riverside California to Shannon

MARCH 18th

N819AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Kuwait

N207AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Bardufoss Air Station Norway to Shannon

N378AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Shannon to Kuwait

Kuwait to Shannon

MARCH 19th

ADFEBA

United States Air Force Boeing C-32A

Shannon to Tel Aviv

N207AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Shannon to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point North Carolina

N225AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767 (troop carrier on contract to US Military)

Kuwait to Shannon

N378AX

USA Omni Air International Boeing 767

Shannon to Seattle Tacoma International