The Irish-American author, Timothy O’Grady, has a feature in the online edition of the Irish Times about the provenance of his book Curious Journey which can be read here.

Copies of the book can be ordered from republican outlets in Dublin or Belfast. Curious Journey by Timothy O’Grady and Kenneth Griffith is published by Greenisland Press. It retails at £18 or €22 and is available from An Fhuiseog, Belfast, and the Sinn Féin Online Shop, Dublin