Tracking Military Planes Over Ireland – LATEST

The research in this feature is the latest update from Dan Dowling of Shannonwatch.

Compiling records of military aircraft identifies British Army surveillance.

This map shows seven days of all military aircraft around the world. Each dot on the map yileds the ICAO code of a military plane or helicopter, the army it belongs to, and the day it was recorded.

This map is interactive so it can for example filter out just USA aircraft

Ireland

This video is just a guide, I focus on British Surveillance after about five minutes. British surveillance is being conducted by Britten Norman Defenders and helicopters. At least two planes were recorded yesterday, August 4th.

These planes have an electro-optical turret under the nose – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Britten-Norman_Defender

These planes are used in Iraq – https://web.archive.org/web/20110417211226/http://www.spyflight.co.uk/defender.htm

The Britten Norman Defenders are army aircraft not police aircraft.

http://www.ads-b.nl/index.php?pageno=3001&checkcountry=United%20Kingdom&checktype=BN2T

These planes fly and at low altitude and too frequently to still be in testing. There are hundreds of records in the links below.

Example One ZH001

August 4th https://flight-data.adsbexchange.com/map?icao=43C2B7&date=2019-08-04

All Records https://flight-data.adsbexchange.com/activity?inputSelect=icao&icao=43C2B7

A typical example May 29th 2018

Example Two ZG845 August 4th

August 4th https://flight-data.adsbexchange.com/map?icao=43C385&date=2019-08-04

All records https://flight-data.adsbexchange.com/activity?inputSelect=icao&icao=43C385

This is not a comprehensive list of the 2019 British Army surveillance fleet.

Registration Species Last Date in 2019 XZ290 Aerospatiale Helicopter August ZG669 Aerospatiale Helicopter August ZH001 Britten-Norman Defender AL.2 August ZH003 Britten-Norman Defender AL.2 August ZH005 Britten-Norman Defender AL.2 August ZG845 Britten-Norman Islander AL.1 August ZH004 Britten-Norman Defender T.3 July ZG848 Britten-Norman Islander AL.1 July XW847 Aerospatiale Helicopter June ZG997 Britten-Norman Defender AL.2 June ZB679 Aerospatiale Helicopter February ZH002 Britten-Norman Defender AL.2 January