Danny Morrison

Danny Morrison (b. 1953) is a writer who lives in Belfast. He is the author of four novels - West Belfast (1989); On The Back of The Swallow (1994); The Wrong Man (1997); and Rudi - In The Shadow of Knulp (2012); a prison journal/letters - Then The Walls Came Down (1999); a memoir - All The Dead Voices (2002); a play - The Wrong Man (2005), and some scenes for the play Binlids (1998); a collection of political writings - Rebel Columns (2004); and editor of a literary anthology - Hunger Strike: Reflections on the 1981 Hunger Strike (2006). His short stories have appeared in a number of publications and have been broadcast on BBC, RTE and Lyric FM. He is currently working on a fifth novel, provisionally-titled, Band On The Run; and a play, The Mental.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the publication of his first novel, he re-worked West Belfast which was re-issued in 2015.

Danny is a former National Director of Publicity for Sinn Féin and a republican political prisoner. As well as writing, he is the secretary of the Bobby Sands Trust and was for many years, until 2014, chairperson of Féile an Phobail, the community festival founded in West Belfast in 1988.

Contact Danny Morrison at danny@dannymorrison.com.