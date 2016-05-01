Danny Morrison
Danny Morrison (b. 1953) is a writer who lives in Belfast. He is the author of four novels - West Belfast (1989); On The Back of The Swallow (1994); The Wrong Man (1997); and Rudi - In The Shadow of Knulp (2012); a prison journal/letters - Then The Walls Came Down (1999); a memoir - All The Dead Voices (2002); a play - The Wrong Man (2005), and some scenes for the play Binlids (1998); a collection of political writings - Rebel Columns (2004); and editor of a literary anthology - Hunger Strike: Reflections on the 1981 Hunger Strike (2006). His short stories have appeared in a number of publications and have been broadcast on BBC, RTE and Lyric FM. He is currently working on a fifth novel, provisionally-titled, Band On The Run; and a play, The Mental.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the publication of his first novel, he re-worked West Belfast which was re-issued in 2015.
Danny is a former National Director of Publicity for Sinn Féin and a republican political prisoner. As well as writing, he is the secretary of the Bobby Sands Trust and was for many years, until 2014, chairperson of Féile an Phobail, the community festival founded in West Belfast in 1988.
Contact Danny Morrison at danny@dannymorrison.com.
FeaturesThe Killing of Sir Henry Wilson
My imagined ‘letter’ from Reggie Dunne to the IRA after the assassination of...BREXIT – On the ground
Glenn Bradley, born and raised in West Belfast, is the Regional Manager Ireland of...Putting Conflict Behind Us
The most recent edition of An Phoblacht carries in full the oration I gave on 11th...‘I Am Protest Incarnate’
Just finished re-reading Vol I of my favourite short story writer, Anton Chekhov,...The Bloody Somme
Former soldier and Shankill Road-born Glenn Bradley responds to criticism about an...Read More Posts From This Category
LatestIrish Echo on ‘Walls’
My interview with the New York-based Irish Echo is now available and can be read...‘Walls’ Now On Kindle
The Irish Times cultural section carried a feature on Then The Walls Came Down and...All The Dead Voices
My memoir, All The Dead Voices, was published in 2002 but has been out of print for...Reading Fidel
Former British Army soldier Glenn Bradley, who is a member of Veterans For Peace,...The German War
Finished reading The German War – A Nation Under Arms, 1939-45 by Nicholas Stargardt,...Read More Posts From This Category